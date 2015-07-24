Chemdog Sour Diesel (or Chem Sour) from Reservoir Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that combines champion genetics from Chemdog D and Sour Diesel. With a sharp sour bite, Chemdog Sour Diesel has a funky fuel and earthy pine aroma that stuns the senses. Its buzzing euphoria leaves you feeling elevated and uplifted, but anxiety-prone individuals should tread carefully with this high-flying sativa.
