4.5 107 reviews

Chemdog Sour Diesel

aka Chem Sour, Chemdawg Diesel, Chemdog Sour, Sour Chem, Chemdog Diesel

Chemdog Sour Diesel

Chemdog Sour Diesel (or Chem Sour) from Reservoir Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that combines champion genetics from Chemdog D and Sour Diesel. With a sharp sour bite, Chemdog Sour Diesel has a funky fuel and earthy pine aroma that stuns the senses. Its buzzing euphoria leaves you feeling elevated and uplifted, but anxiety-prone individuals should tread carefully with this high-flying sativa. 

Effects

Happy 64%
Uplifted 61%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 47%
Relaxed 47%
Stress 20%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 14%
Depression 11%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

107

Photos

Lineage

Chemdog
Sour Diesel
Chemdog Sour Diesel
Lemon Stomper
child
Purple Snowman
child

