  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blueberry Silvertip

Blueberry Silvertip

by Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production

About this product

Blueberry Silvertip is grown from the likes of Afghani, Purple Thai, and Big Sky's Grandaddy Purple, and Super Silver Haze. Silvertip relives muscle aches, anxiety, and migranes. Aroma:: sweet berry, earthy forest, and skunk overtones. Effects:: mental lift, muscle tension, stress and headache relief.

6 customer reviews

5.06

Daniel0803

Hola queria hazer un pedido de la silvertip de arandanos como puedo hazer?

Naniopolis

Love this strain.....it’s great tasting and lasts longer than usual

deziray

I LOVE LOVE LOVE this strain. It is, by far, the PERFECT 50/50 hybrid I have found, with Black Cherry Soda coming up close behind. It's giggly and relaxing without being totally incapacitating, a perfect strain for new smokers trying to find what strain types they enjoy. I drive out of my way to grab this as there are no dispensaries near me that sell this strain and Pioneer Nuggets is a top choice for me.

About this strain

Blueberry Silvertip

Blueberry Silvertip

Blueberry Silvertip first took root in Big Sky Country when a Montana Silvertip plant was crossed with the famous indica Blueberry. The result is a smooth, flavorful hybrid that is sweet, fruity and works well for managing pain, anxiety, and migraines.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.