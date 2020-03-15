deziray on June 28th, 2019

I LOVE LOVE LOVE this strain. It is, by far, the PERFECT 50/50 hybrid I have found, with Black Cherry Soda coming up close behind. It's giggly and relaxing without being totally incapacitating, a perfect strain for new smokers trying to find what strain types they enjoy. I drive out of my way to grab this as there are no dispensaries near me that sell this strain and Pioneer Nuggets is a top choice for me.