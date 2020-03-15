Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Blueberry Silvertip is grown from the likes of Afghani, Purple Thai, and Big Sky's Grandaddy Purple, and Super Silver Haze. Silvertip relives muscle aches, anxiety, and migranes. Aroma:: sweet berry, earthy forest, and skunk overtones. Effects:: mental lift, muscle tension, stress and headache relief.
on March 15th, 2020
Hola queria hazer un pedido de la silvertip de arandanos como puedo hazer?
on August 2nd, 2019
Love this strain.....it’s great tasting and lasts longer than usual
on June 28th, 2019
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this strain. It is, by far, the PERFECT 50/50 hybrid I have found, with Black Cherry Soda coming up close behind. It's giggly and relaxing without being totally incapacitating, a perfect strain for new smokers trying to find what strain types they enjoy. I drive out of my way to grab this as there are no dispensaries near me that sell this strain and Pioneer Nuggets is a top choice for me.