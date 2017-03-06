ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 130 reviews

Montana Silvertip

aka Silvertip

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 130 reviews

Montana Silvertip

Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.

Effects

Show all

84 people reported 735 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 76%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 40%
Stress 44%
Pain 34%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 22%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Reviews

130

Similar strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Montana Silvertip
Strain child
Blueberry Silvertip
child

