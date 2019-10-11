About this product

Lift off and dance among the stars! Stardawg, a sativa-dominant hybrid, is known to boost energy and brighten the mood. A descendant of the pungent Chemdawg family, its reported effects make it suitable to relieve pain, stress, and stimulate appetite. Connoisseurs will have the added benefit of admiring this strain’s rich trichome coating that makes it twinkle like the night sky. Flavor Profile: Earthy, Pine, Lemon, Sweet, Diesel, Iron, Herbal, Citrus. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.