Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Lift off and dance among the stars! Stardawg, a sativa-dominant hybrid, is known to boost energy and brighten the mood. A descendant of the pungent Chemdawg family, its reported effects make it suitable to relieve pain, stress, and stimulate appetite. Connoisseurs will have the added benefit of admiring this strain’s rich trichome coating that makes it twinkle like the night sky. Flavor Profile: Earthy, Pine, Lemon, Sweet, Diesel, Iron, Herbal, Citrus. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.
on October 11th, 2019
Buds were nicely compact and dense. Citrus earthy taste along with smell. Calming, relaxing high, but still kept active as in not lazy
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields.