Tropicana Cookies Live Resin Terp Sugar

by Portland Extracts

About this product

Tropicana Cookies Live Resin Terp Sugar by Portland Extracts

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses Forum GSC and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain with strong tangerine and citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. Expect purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

About this brand

Portland Extracts is an Oregon based retail dispensary and extraction laboratory specializing in extracts, concentrates, and flower for the Oregon recreational and medical markets.