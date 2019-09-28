 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jack Herer seeds

by Premium Seed Market

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Named after famous Hemp activist and author of "The Emperor Wears No Clothes", Jack Herer is a world renowned strain revered by all. JH is a multiple time Cannabis Cup winner that contains a unique taste of peppered spice with an intense fruity undertone. Jack Herer's pale green leaves may not always look impressive, but nestled in between them contains extremely resinous, elongated buds that contain a citrus-like scent with more hints of pepper and berry This variety’s long-fingered leaves and dense, grape-cluster bud formations appear light green due to the frosty resin coating. The few hairs on the buds turn brick red as the plant matures. The smell is fresh with a signature Haze accent and a pleasing hint of skunkiness.Since the rooted clones can go directly into flowering, the total number of light hours in the life cycle is almost exactly the same as a conventional indica-heavy cross, even though the flowering cycle is longer. If growing in soil, full ground is recommended over pots, which are usually too small. Dry climates, like Spain and California, are Jack Herer’s only reasonable candidates for an outdoor home. Growing Jack indoors is necessary in most parts of the world. Hydroponics will give quick satisfying results, but Jack Herer is best grown as bigger plants. A longer-flowering cross can be unnerving to grow, but bravery and patience will be rewarded with fresh peppery buds that produce an immediate cerebral, up high. Don’t cave to the temptation to harvest too early. When allowed its full time to ripen, Jack Herer is a tasty smoke with mild lung expansion and possibly visually enhancing or silly effects. Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!

5 customer reviews

JamKurz

Best strain of all time, without question! Slick seeds. Chronic bud.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!