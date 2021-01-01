 Loading…

Hybrid

Heavenly OG

by Private Reserve

Private Reserve Cannabis Flower Heavenly OG

About this product

Heavenly OG by Private Reserve

About this brand

Private Reserve Logo
Private Reserve features strains that produce smaller yields that shine in their quality guaranteed to impress even the classiest of smokers.

About this strain

Heavenly OG

Heavenly OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Heavenly OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Face Off OG Bx1, resulting in a celebration of all things OG. Noted for its uplifting high, this is a great strain for a day in the mountains. Flavors are crisp and true to classic OG notes, while some phenos will produce a more flavorful smoke.

