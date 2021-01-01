Hybrid
Heavenly OG
Heavenly OG by Private Reserve
Private Reserve
Private Reserve features strains that produce smaller yields that shine in their quality guaranteed to impress even the classiest of smokers.
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Heavenly OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Face Off OG Bx1, resulting in a celebration of all things OG. Noted for its uplifting high, this is a great strain for a day in the mountains. Flavors are crisp and true to classic OG notes, while some phenos will produce a more flavorful smoke.
