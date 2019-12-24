A clone-only cultivar from Archive Seed Bank, Face Off OG Bx1 is a cross of Face Off OG and an unknown parent. Noted for its stark white trichomes that pop out of purple buds, this loud strain is not for the faint of heart. It has made its way through countless breeding projects and can be found in many of your favorite California strains.
