Mango

by Private Reserve By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Mango

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

