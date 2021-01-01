 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Pink Cookies 1g
Hybrid

Pink Cookies 1g

by Private Reserve

Write a review
Private Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Pink Cookies 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pink Cookies 1g by Private Reserve

About this brand

Private Reserve Logo
Private Reserve features strains that produce smaller yields that shine in their quality guaranteed to impress even the classiest of smokers.

About this strain

Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review