Hybrid
Pink Cookies 1g
About this product
Pink Cookies 1g by Private Reserve
About this brand
Private Reserve
Private Reserve features strains that produce smaller yields that shine in their quality guaranteed to impress even the classiest of smokers.
About this strain
Pink Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
