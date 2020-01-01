About this product

Lemon Skunk cannabis strain is a 60/40 Sativa dominant hybrid sold by DNA Genetics with a THC range of 15-22%. This strain has won the Highlife Cup in the Outdoor category in 2007 and took the 2nd place of the 2008 IC420 Breeders Cup. Lemon Skunk cannabis strain produces an abundance of light green buds coated in orange hairs and a gooey layer of resin. It has a zesty and skunky citrus nature in aroma and flavor. It can treat pain, stress, and appetite loss. Great for daytime and evening usage.