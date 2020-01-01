About this product

Chocolope marijuana strain is a Sativa dominant marijuana hybrid introduced by DNA Genetics. Chocolope marijuana has a very delightful mint chocolate aroma and flavour. This cannabis strain induces strong cerebral high yet maintains focus. This weed can be enjoyed by most users thanks to her moderate 15-21% THC levels, beginners should be mindful of the dose. Chocolope marijuana strain is best to be taken at day and evening time as it boosts energy and uplifts mood.