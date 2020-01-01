 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Project M

About this product

Chocolope marijuana strain is a Sativa dominant marijuana hybrid introduced by DNA Genetics. Chocolope marijuana has a very delightful mint chocolate aroma and flavour. This cannabis strain induces strong cerebral high yet maintains focus. This weed can be enjoyed by most users thanks to her moderate 15-21% THC levels, beginners should be mindful of the dose. Chocolope marijuana strain is best to be taken at day and evening time as it boosts energy and uplifts mood.

About this strain

Chocolope

Chocolope
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

About this brand

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.