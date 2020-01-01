 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Little Buds: Conspiracy Kush

by Project M

Project M Cannabis Flower Little Buds: Conspiracy Kush

About this product

Conspiracy Kush marijuana strain induces clear headed high followed by body relaxation. Uplifts mood, prompts giggles, relieves stress. Promotes pain relief, boosts appetite, helps with insomnia. May cause couchlock and sedation.

About this strain

Conspiracy Kush

Conspiracy Kush

Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

About this brand

Carefully Crafted cannabis Grown in the Northwest. Ask for our quality products at your local Recreational Retailer.