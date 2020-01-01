About this product

Nuken cannabis strain is an 80/20 indica dominant hybrid with a wide THC range of 13-25% that’s more suitable for experienced users. Nuken’s furry nugs contain an aroma that is grassy combined with sweet marshmallow, and the flavor tastes just like smokey campfire s’mores. Furry nugs are big, dense and light in coloring but heavy in resin. This strain can treat depression, anxiety and stress, pain, and spasms. Optimal for daytime and evening usage.