Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Nuken cannabis strain is an 80/20 indica dominant hybrid with a wide THC range of 13-25% that’s more suitable for experienced users. Nuken’s furry nugs contain an aroma that is grassy combined with sweet marshmallow, and the flavor tastes just like smokey campfire s’mores. Furry nugs are big, dense and light in coloring but heavy in resin. This strain can treat depression, anxiety and stress, pain, and spasms. Optimal for daytime and evening usage.
The mostly indica Nuken is a Canadian strain bred by combining genetics from Kish (a cross of two Shishkaberry parents) and God Bud. Her even-keeled effects are delivered alongside a sweet, earthy aroma of fresh herbs and grass. While undeniably strong, Nuken typically leaves you functional enough to still enjoy hobbies and the company of friends. Nuken blooms with rounded, dense buds covered in a blanket of crystal resin veiling its sage hues.