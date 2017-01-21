About this product
Nuken effects
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
