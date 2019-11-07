About this product

If you’ve loved this exclusive flower in the past, you may be in for a surprise. The nose would stop traffic. A crescendo of rare fruit, and funk. This is a signature cultivar. Think cookie dough, tangerine zest, and a heaping dose of lavender and a massive THC % to boost the rest of its rare chemistry. Primary terpene: Myrcene 3.89-6.89 Secondary terpene: Linalool 1.95-3.02 mg/g THC: 22.6-27.2% | CBD: <LOQ Flavors: Citrus, Lavender, Fruit Effects: Euphoria, Happiness, Relaxation Review: "The all-around best cannabis flower I tried this year, by a country mile. Incredible winter fruit aromatics from the Tangie, linked up with the famously euphoric headspace of GSC, resulting in an overall smoke that is soothing yet happily alert. When it comes to the anti-anxiety properties of a given strain, everyone’s experience is difference, but I want to shout it from the rooftops: There’s some magic in this Tangie blend." – Leafly's Best in Oregon 2017 – Best Flower Product