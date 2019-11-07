 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tangie Biscotti

by Prūf Cultivar

If you’ve loved this exclusive flower in the past, you may be in for a surprise. The nose would stop traffic. A crescendo of rare fruit, and funk. This is a signature cultivar. Think cookie dough, tangerine zest, and a heaping dose of lavender and a massive THC % to boost the rest of its rare chemistry. Primary terpene: Myrcene 3.89-6.89 Secondary terpene: Linalool 1.95-3.02 mg/g THC: 22.6-27.2% | CBD: <LOQ Flavors: Citrus, Lavender, Fruit Effects: Euphoria, Happiness, Relaxation Review: "The all-around best cannabis flower I tried this year, by a country mile. Incredible winter fruit aromatics from the Tangie, linked up with the famously euphoric headspace of GSC, resulting in an overall smoke that is soothing yet happily alert. When it comes to the anti-anxiety properties of a given strain, everyone’s experience is difference, but I want to shout it from the rooftops: There’s some magic in this Tangie blend." – Leafly's Best in Oregon 2017 – Best Flower Product

Kbd777

It’s straight up fire Fire 🔥🔥🔥 hits like a truck!

TiGiMandala

F1. Top Tree; Bozo Lost Wig unkay. End of the mother Dunkin' story. Mother's Of Incineration. Lost count on bowls into the ounce, but, TB I like to call you TaBis. My new nightly and the few remaining nuggz of my Ghost OG can take back burner. Tangier Biscotti, though out of this cosmos one will awaken having taken Morpheus at his word and the blue pill. The red pill and a new green pill. Yip. All of'em.

lilnesser

Perfect strain to take before a date night or a night out with your friends. All conversations will be more engaging and enlightening. A go to strain to create the most amazing evening.

Tangie Biscotti by Prūf Cultivar is a pungent cross of unknown genetics. Supposedly a mixture of Tangie and an unknown Cookies cut, Tangie Biscotti packs an alluring fragrance of fruit, flowers, and dough. This strain’s stout effects hit hard between the eyes, leaving pleasant euphoria in the mind before turning up the physical relaxation. Prūf Cultivar says the two primary terpenes in this strain are myrcene and linalool, which speak to this strain’s more sedative sensations.  

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.