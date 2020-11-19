 Loading…

Indica

Pure Disposable - Purple Punch

by Pure Vape

Pure Vape Vaping Vape Pens Pure Disposable - Purple Punch

About this product

We added live resin terpenes extracted from fresh frozen cannabis plants to our award winning cannabis oil to bring you the best of both worlds. HIGH POTENCY & LIVE CANNABIS FLAVOR!!! Our disposables all test over 85% THC. Don't settle for low potency live resin that tastes like dried hay, taste the freshness and enjoy the high!

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

