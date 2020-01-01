 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Purple Punch - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 1g

Purple Punch - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 1g

by PUREXTRACTS

PUREXTRACTS Concentrates Cartridges Purple Punch - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 1g

About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience. Purple Punch is the result of crossing two classic Indica dominant strains Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. Its flowers shimmer with trichomes and are coated with beautiful purple hues. This strain tastes and smells just like its name suggests, a satisfying sweet and tart Purple Punch. Its distinct desert-like flavor is what makes this strain so unique. Users can expect a more sedative calming effect from this outstanding Indica variety.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

As cannabis has grown from secret stash to initial public offering, we’ve been here every step of the way—learning, cultivating, and honing our craft. Today, we are proud to offer products that honor both the science, and our fellow pioneers, by staying true to what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. We believe cannabis is meant to be shared, not plundered; to enrich our culture, not make a few folks richer. That’s why we are dedicated to distilling cannabis down to its purest form and making its positive effects accessible for everyone.