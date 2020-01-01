Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience. Purple Punch is the result of crossing two classic Indica dominant strains Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. Its flowers shimmer with trichomes and are coated with beautiful purple hues. This strain tastes and smells just like its name suggests, a satisfying sweet and tart Purple Punch. Its distinct desert-like flavor is what makes this strain so unique. Users can expect a more sedative calming effect from this outstanding Indica variety.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.