Flo Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Pyramid

Pyramid Concentrates Cartridges Flo Disposable Pen 0.3g

About this product

Afghani x Purple Thai Hybrid

About this strain

Flo

Flo

This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought. 

About this brand

Pyramid Logo