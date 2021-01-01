 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Medicine Woman
Hybrid

Medicine Woman

by Rainforest Organix

Write a review
Rainforest Organix Cannabis Flower Medicine Woman

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Rainforest Organix Logo

About this strain

Medicine Woman

Medicine Woman
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Medicine Woman is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from renowned Oregon medical cannabis grower David Verstoppen. Aiming to help treat the symptoms of his wife’s fibromyalgia, Dave crossed Hash Plant, Dynamite, and G13 to create this potent hybrid. It relaxes muscles and provides powerful pain relief along with an energetic, clear-headed high. The aroma of Medicine Woman is sweet and skunky, and it tastes of sour citrus and diesel fuel.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review