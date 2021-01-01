Medicine Woman
by Rainforest OrganixWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Rainforest Organix
About this strain
Medicine Woman
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Medicine Woman is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from renowned Oregon medical cannabis grower David Verstoppen. Aiming to help treat the symptoms of his wife’s fibromyalgia, Dave crossed Hash Plant, Dynamite, and G13 to create this potent hybrid. It relaxes muscles and provides powerful pain relief along with an energetic, clear-headed high. The aroma of Medicine Woman is sweet and skunky, and it tastes of sour citrus and diesel fuel.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.