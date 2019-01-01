 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Reakiro Premium CBD oil 300 mg (3%) - 10ml

by Reakiro CBD

🚚 Free EU Delivery 💰 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee ⭐ Full-spectrum CBD Oil Reakiro CBD Oil is a full spectrum oil produced from the highest quality industrial hemp cultivated in the EU and tested by independent third-party laboratories. We have full control of our production right from the start from buying seeds, cultivating, harvesting as well as extraction, refinement and packaging. Our production involves organic extraction to ensure purity without any chemical solvents. You can buy online the best CBD oil. Consumption: Shake before use. For fast delivery, place the desired amount of oil under your tongue for at least 60 seconds and then swallow. Warning: Do not exceed suggested dosage. This product is not intended for pregnant or lactating mothers. Individuals taking medicines or having any medical concerns should consult with a health practitioner prior to use. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Seek medical advice if you feel unwell. Keep out of reach of children and pets. This product should be used only as directed on the label. The Manufacturer does not take any responsibility and is not liable for any damage caused through use of product other than proposed. Contents: 300 mg CBD 10 ml per container. Serving size: 20 drops (20 mg CBD) Servings per bottle: 15 Amount per serving: % DV MCT Oil 646 mg* Cannabidiol (CBD) from Hemp Oil 20mg Percentage daily values (DV) are based on a 2000-calorie diet. Our CBD Oil is also available in 500, 1000 and 1500 mg

Reakiro is a European leading manufacturer and supplier of Full Spectrum cannabinoid oils and hemp-based products for millions of people around the world. Each day we enlighten and educate the benefits of CBD and strive to lead the industry by providing the highest quality CBD products available, guaranteed. We offer premium CBD products, Free EU Delivery and 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.