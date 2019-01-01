Pineapple Double Dipper 1g
About this product
Refine Double Dippers pack a mean one, two punch! We take Refine's flagship Loud Resin™ and drizzle it with a big glob of RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - for a cannabinoid-forward dab that combines the Loud terps you love with the added kick of pure THC oil. When you can't decide between flavor and potency Double Dippers give you the best of both worlds.
About this strain
Pineapple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.