Regulator Gold Cartridge - Peyote Cookies 1G

by Regulator

Regulator Concentrates Cartridges Regulator Gold Cartridge - Peyote Cookies 1G

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency. Follow us on instagram @regulator.wa

Peyote Cookies

Peyote Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Peyote Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Peyote Purple with Cookies Kush. Peyote Cookies produces euphoric effects that are long-lasting. This strain features a unique flavor profile with hints of guava, vanilla, coffee and earth. Growers say Peyote Cookies is easy to grow and is resistant to mold. When flowering, you'll get to enjoy vivid colors like red and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose Peyote Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, pain and depression.

