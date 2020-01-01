Gorilla Glue Gelato Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Archive Seed Bank’s Designer OG celebrates original Kush genetics by crossing Hollywood Pure Kush and Face Off OG. Flavors include pungent piney notes, and it offers a relaxing, euphoric high, making Designer OG a must-try for any OG enthusiasts who want to get back to their roots.