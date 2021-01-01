 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Delta 8 Vape Carts 1 ML
Hybrid

Delta 8 Vape Carts 1 ML

by Rogue Apothecary

Write a review
Rogue Apothecary Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Delta 8 Vape Carts 1 ML

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Derived from hemp, this compound is able to bind to the same cannabinoid receptors in the brain that CBD does, thus producing similar effects as full-spectrum CBD products. An effective and expedient method of partaking in quick relief from pain, anxiety, inflammatory responses, and even nausea, D8 should be in the arsenal of anyone who is not subject to drug testing as D8 can release similar metabolites as traditional THC products. Strains: Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, GrandaddyPurp, Northern Lights, Sunset Sherbert, Wedding Cake, Lemon Haze, Green Crack, Strawnanna, Runtz, Azulberry, Gelato, Girl Scout Cookies

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review