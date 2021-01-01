About this product

Derived from hemp, this compound is able to bind to the same cannabinoid receptors in the brain that CBD does, thus producing similar effects as full-spectrum CBD products. An effective and expedient method of partaking in quick relief from pain, anxiety, inflammatory responses, and even nausea, D8 should be in the arsenal of anyone who is not subject to drug testing as D8 can release similar metabolites as traditional THC products. Strains: Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, GrandaddyPurp, Northern Lights, Sunset Sherbert, Wedding Cake, Lemon Haze, Green Crack, Strawnanna, Runtz, Azulberry, Gelato, Girl Scout Cookies