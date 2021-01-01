Delta 8 Vape Carts 1 ML
by Rogue ApothecaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Derived from hemp, this compound is able to bind to the same cannabinoid receptors in the brain that CBD does, thus producing similar effects as full-spectrum CBD products. An effective and expedient method of partaking in quick relief from pain, anxiety, inflammatory responses, and even nausea, D8 should be in the arsenal of anyone who is not subject to drug testing as D8 can release similar metabolites as traditional THC products. Strains: Cherry Pie, Durban Poison, GrandaddyPurp, Northern Lights, Sunset Sherbert, Wedding Cake, Lemon Haze, Green Crack, Strawnanna, Runtz, Azulberry, Gelato, Girl Scout Cookies
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.