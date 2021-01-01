Diesel Dough
Roots Life Farm
About this strain
Diesel Dough
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Diesel Dough is a cross between a female Sour Diesel and a male Do-Si-Dos. The qualities of Sour Diesel shine through with its strong taste and uplifting high, while the Do-Si-Dos genetics increase bud size and resin production, adding purple hues and an OG funk. Diesel Dough is a great rework of a classic strain that celebrates quality genetics and the history of cannabis.
