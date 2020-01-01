 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Blue Magoo Wax 1g

Blue Magoo Wax 1g

by Royal Concentrates

Royal Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Blue Magoo Wax 1g

About this strain

Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

About this brand

Royal Concentrates is a leader in the cannabis concentrate industry. Our concentrates set the standard for clean, smooth, potent CO2 extracts. Creating excellent, world class concentrates is not an art, it’s a science. For this reason our strain specific concentrates are extracted and refined by skilled chemists using the strictest quality controls and highest industry standards. This ensures our customers receive the purest, clearest concentrates available. Our products are always free of solvents, thinners, and unwanted plant materials. Each batch is lab tested for purity and strength (70% and greater). This is why Royal Concentrates consistently tastes great and offers the same benefits every time Pure. Clean. Clear. Strong.