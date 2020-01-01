 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Infused Pain Relief Cream With Highest Quality Whole Flower CBD

by Rx Canna Care

About this product

Buy One Get One FREE - Leafly Special, limit one per customer. Limited time offer ends November 30, 2017. 80% USA Grown CBD Oil THC FREE 50mg CBD Infused Non GMO Sulphate Free Paraben Free SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Apply a quarter size amount to affected area for instant cooling and pain relief. This product can be used as often as necessary. Avoid contact with eyes and wash hands immediately after applying. Use only as directed. MAIN BENEFITS: Through the absorption of Whole Flower CBD into the skin and binding to CB2 receptors found throughout the body, this product works to alleviate a variety of aches and pains. The Aloe and Menthol work naturally to relieve pains, cramps, muscle tension, joint stiffness and inflammation. INGREDIENTS: AQUA, ALLANTOIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) LEAF, PYRUS MALUS (APPLE) FRUIT EXTRACT (AND) PHYTOCELLTEC MALUS DOMESTICA, XANTHAN GUM, CLYCERYL STEARATE SE, SODIUM HYARULONATE, SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) OIL, OLEA EUROPEA OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, CAPRYLIC CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, THEOBROMA CACAO (COCOA) SEED BUTTER, BUTYROSPERUMUM PARKII, STEARYL ALCOHOL, CETYL ALCOHOL, CAMELLIA SINENSIS (GREEN TEA) LEAF EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE (AND) SODIUM BENZOATE (AND) CALCIUM GLUCONATE, GLYCERIN, CETEARYL GLUCOSIDE

About this strain

ACDC

ACDC
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Rx Canna Care’s proprietary formulated CBD skin care products activate the mind and empower the body to work in unison at their most optimal state, promoting maximum health, lasting youthfulness and longevity. We are a progressive generation passionate about creating synergy between health and wealth while becoming advocates in a movement that spreads truth and awareness about the benefits Mother Nature has long been providing us.