Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$60.00MSRP
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Buy One Get One FREE - Leafly Special, limit one per customer. Limited time offer ends November 30, 2017. 80% USA Grown CBD Oil THC FREE 50mg CBD Infused Non GMO Sulphate Free Paraben Free SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Apply a quarter size amount to affected area for instant cooling and pain relief. This product can be used as often as necessary. Avoid contact with eyes and wash hands immediately after applying. Use only as directed. MAIN BENEFITS: Through the absorption of Whole Flower CBD into the skin and binding to CB2 receptors found throughout the body, this product works to alleviate a variety of aches and pains. The Aloe and Menthol work naturally to relieve pains, cramps, muscle tension, joint stiffness and inflammation. INGREDIENTS: AQUA, ALLANTOIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) LEAF, PYRUS MALUS (APPLE) FRUIT EXTRACT (AND) PHYTOCELLTEC MALUS DOMESTICA, XANTHAN GUM, CLYCERYL STEARATE SE, SODIUM HYARULONATE, SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) OIL, OLEA EUROPEA OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, CAPRYLIC CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, THEOBROMA CACAO (COCOA) SEED BUTTER, BUTYROSPERUMUM PARKII, STEARYL ALCOHOL, CETYL ALCOHOL, CAMELLIA SINENSIS (GREEN TEA) LEAF EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE (AND) SODIUM BENZOATE (AND) CALCIUM GLUCONATE, GLYCERIN, CETEARYL GLUCOSIDE
