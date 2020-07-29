Rx Canna Care
CBD Infused Pain Relief Cream With Highest Quality Whole Flower CBD
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
Buy One Get One FREE - Leafly Special, limit one per customer. Limited time offer ends November 30, 2017.
80% USA Grown CBD Oil
THC FREE
50mg CBD Infused
Non GMO
Sulphate Free
Paraben Free
SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Apply a quarter size amount to affected area for instant cooling and pain relief. This product can be used as often as necessary. Avoid contact with eyes and wash hands immediately after applying. Use only as directed.
MAIN BENEFITS: Through the absorption of Whole Flower CBD into the skin and binding to CB2 receptors found throughout the body, this product works to alleviate a variety of aches and pains. The Aloe and Menthol work naturally to relieve pains, cramps, muscle tension, joint stiffness and inflammation.
INGREDIENTS: AQUA, ALLANTOIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) LEAF, PYRUS MALUS (APPLE) FRUIT EXTRACT (AND) PHYTOCELLTEC MALUS DOMESTICA, XANTHAN GUM, CLYCERYL STEARATE SE, SODIUM HYARULONATE, SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) OIL, OLEA EUROPEA OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, CAPRYLIC CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, THEOBROMA CACAO (COCOA) SEED BUTTER, BUTYROSPERUMUM PARKII, STEARYL ALCOHOL, CETYL ALCOHOL, CAMELLIA SINENSIS (GREEN TEA) LEAF EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE (AND) SODIUM BENZOATE (AND) CALCIUM GLUCONATE, GLYCERIN, CETEARYL GLUCOSIDE
80% USA Grown CBD Oil
THC FREE
50mg CBD Infused
Non GMO
Sulphate Free
Paraben Free
SUGGESTED USE: Great for most skin types. Apply a quarter size amount to affected area for instant cooling and pain relief. This product can be used as often as necessary. Avoid contact with eyes and wash hands immediately after applying. Use only as directed.
MAIN BENEFITS: Through the absorption of Whole Flower CBD into the skin and binding to CB2 receptors found throughout the body, this product works to alleviate a variety of aches and pains. The Aloe and Menthol work naturally to relieve pains, cramps, muscle tension, joint stiffness and inflammation.
INGREDIENTS: AQUA, ALLANTOIN, ALOE BARBADENSIS (ALOE VERA) LEAF, PYRUS MALUS (APPLE) FRUIT EXTRACT (AND) PHYTOCELLTEC MALUS DOMESTICA, XANTHAN GUM, CLYCERYL STEARATE SE, SODIUM HYARULONATE, SIMMONDSIA CHINESIS (JOJOBA) OIL, OLEA EUROPEA OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, CAPRYLIC CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, THEOBROMA CACAO (COCOA) SEED BUTTER, BUTYROSPERUMUM PARKII, STEARYL ALCOHOL, CETYL ALCOHOL, CAMELLIA SINENSIS (GREEN TEA) LEAF EXTRACT, GLUCONOLACTONE (AND) SODIUM BENZOATE (AND) CALCIUM GLUCONATE, GLYCERIN, CETEARYL GLUCOSIDE
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!