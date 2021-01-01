Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
RYTHM Hybrid Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Lavender Jones [orig: Casey Jones x Purple Urkle] is a calming hybrid, with a striking floral bouquet and earthy, herbal undertones.
Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.
