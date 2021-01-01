 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Lavender Jones 300mg

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Lavender Jones 300mg

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Lavender Jones [orig: Casey Jones x Purple Urkle] is a calming hybrid, with a striking floral bouquet and earthy, herbal undertones.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Lavender Jones

Lavender Jones
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Lavender Jones, also called Purple Jones, is a hybrid strain that expresses itself in vibrant hues of purple and green. Its Purple Urkle parent passes on more than just its colorful display and dense bud structure; deep relaxation typical of indica varieties comes through, coupled with dreamy cerebral euphoria inherited from its hybrid parent, Casey Jones.

