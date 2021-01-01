Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Strawberry Kush [orig: Strawberry Banana x Triangle Kush] is a relaxing yet mindful indica dominant strain, combining notes of fresh strawberry and earthy kush.
Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.
