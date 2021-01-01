 Loading…

RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds White OG 1/8oz

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds White OG 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: White OG [orig: OG Kush x Snow White] is a potent indica dominant strain, with flavors of rich citrus and musk that induce an epic cerebral high and profound full body relaxation.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

White OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.

