RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower OG Story 1/8oz
by RYTHM
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: OG Story is an indica dominant strain that combines classic flavors of pine and earth.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
OG Story
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
OG Story is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of OG Story - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
