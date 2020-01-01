 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Poochie Love Wax 1g

by Seattle Marijuana Company

Seattle Marijuana Company Concentrates Solvent Poochie Love Wax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Poochie Love

Poochie Love

Poochie Love from Archive Seed Bank is a 70% sativa strain that descends from the ever-so-tasteful Dog Shit and Face Off OG. The Dog Shit parent is famous for its, um, “novel” smell that gave this strain its name, but Poochie Love came out smelling a bit more like earthy and herbal spice. Where Poochie Love really shines, however, is in its powerful but motivating euphoria. Stimulating creative and social energy, Poochie Love is the perfect companion strain for busy days in which a functional mind is paramount. 

About this brand

