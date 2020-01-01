Poochie Love from Archive Seed Bank is a 70% sativa strain that descends from the ever-so-tasteful Dog Shit and Face Off OG. The Dog Shit parent is famous for its, um, “novel” smell that gave this strain its name, but Poochie Love came out smelling a bit more like earthy and herbal spice. Where Poochie Love really shines, however, is in its powerful but motivating euphoria. Stimulating creative and social energy, Poochie Love is the perfect companion strain for busy days in which a functional mind is paramount.