Hybrid

43 reviews

Dog Shit

Dog Shit

Dog Shit is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain named for its aroma, which bears a striking resemblance to its namesake. For the novelty-seekers not turned off by its name and smell, Dog Shit provides uplifting euphoria that elevates the mood while crushing stress. This strain has an elaborate genetic background that is said to stem from Purple Zacatecas, Colombian Gold, Cambodian, and Hippie Trail Afghani.

Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 43%
Depression 23%
Pain 23%
Stress 23%
Anxiety 23%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 10%
Paranoid 10%
Anxious 6%
Headache 6%

nathanmontgomery
Member since 2014
its does not taste like poo
Energetic
Snowman8
Member since 2015
This strain is really relaxing my whole body felt like it was floating. I smoked it at a party and when the cops came the friend I smoked with and I just kept standing by the fire talking. Everyone kept running by us and then we finally realized we had to get the hell out of there. Then this morning...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
DogeKing
Member since 2015
I first picked up this strain as a flower in 2008 in Portland, OR and found it to be one of my favorites. It is very relaxing and quite euphoric. My first impressions of the bud were that they were very stinky and definitely lived up to their name however once I smoked it the smell evolved into some...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
brookwithnoe
Member since 2018
F’d me up man. This thing is no joke. Did a bong rip right before a school dance, fell asleep on my food at Pizza Hut (the guys take the girls out to dinner before dances), drove around town in my beat down Jeep that had NO heat in the middle of winter AND ONE HEADLIGHT WAS OUT. Anyways, made it to...
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappySleepy
serenab5
Member since 2015
Didn't remind me of dog shit so that was nice.. Took a couple hits from a joint before an after dinner hike. The terpenes I detected were fruit like, earthy and kind of sweet. I danced my way thru an hr hike and melted my stress away and I slept like a baby. Did come home and gobble down 3 bowls of ...
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Cambodian
Colombian Gold
Dog Shit
Poochie Love
Purple Dog Shit
New Strains Alert: Earthshaker OG, SleeStack, NY Cheese, Dog Shit, and More
5 cannabis strains with unusual (and arguably terrible) aromas
