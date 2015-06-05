Dog Shit is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain named for its aroma, which bears a striking resemblance to its namesake. For the novelty-seekers not turned off by its name and smell, Dog Shit provides uplifting euphoria that elevates the mood while crushing stress. This strain has an elaborate genetic background that is said to stem from Purple Zacatecas, Colombian Gold, Cambodian, and Hippie Trail Afghani.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
43
nathanmontgomery
Snowman8
DogeKing
brookwithnoe
serenab5
Find Dog Shit nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dog Shit nearby.
Photos
Products with Dog Shit
Hang tight. We're looking for Dog Shit nearby.