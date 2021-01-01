 Loading…

  5. Select Fresh .3g Lemon Cake - Hybrid
Select Fresh .3g Lemon Cake - Hybrid

by Select Oil

About this product

Combining botanical terpenes and premium oil, Select Fresh delivers bold, mouth-watering flavors and high-quality experience every time. Our premium, high quality distillate oil is expertly paired with flavorful botanical terpenes. Sold separately - the sleek, rechargeable Go battery pairs perfectly with Fresh interchangeable .3g cartridges.

About this brand

Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company. Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences. Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.  ------------ For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states) Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355 Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug. Keep out of reach of children. CDPH-10001355

About this strain

Lemon Cake

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

