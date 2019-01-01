 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Silver Haze

Silver Haze

by Sensible Seeds

Write a review
Sensible Seeds Cannabis Seeds Silver Haze

$30.19MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Silver Haze from Vision Seeds is a real Sativa Indica hybrid. Haze, a strong pure Sativa, crossed with the potent Indica strains Northern Lights and Skunk where the Indica dominance through frequent back-breeding heavily reduced. The Indica influences keep Silver Haze short and compact in stature and full-bodied, dense buds without the intensely pleasurable Sativa effect is lost. Silver Haze has an amazing strong spicy aroma, fruity aroma and full taste Haze. . Product Features Sex: Feminized Type: Sativa dominant hybrid Sativa (90%) Indica (10%) Genetics: Haze x Skunk x Northern Lights THC Level: 18% Average Yield: 450gr/m2 Average Height: 70 to 100cm Flowering Time: 65 days Harvest Month: October

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Silver Haze

Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. 

 

About this brand

Sensible Seeds Logo
Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.