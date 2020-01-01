 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Star Killer Pre-Roll 0.6g

Star Killer Pre-Roll 0.6g

by Shango

Write a review
Shango Cannabis Pre-rolls Star Killer Pre-Roll 0.6g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Star Killer

Star Killer
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

About this brand

Shango Logo
n/a