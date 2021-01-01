 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mendo Breath Crumble 1g
Indica

Mendo Breath Crumble 1g

by Shannon's Best Buds

Write a review
Shannon's Best Buds Concentrates Solvent Mendo Breath Crumble 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A cross of OG Kush breath and the rare strain Mendo Mantage. This Indica is helpful for treating chronic pain, cramps and muscle spasms. Flavors of candy, caramel and vanilla are a plus. THC levels test between 19-20 %.

About this brand

Shannon's Best Buds Logo

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review