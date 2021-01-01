Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 0.5g
by Shannon's Best BudsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This sativa strain is good for reducing headaches, pain and fatigue while giving you that extra charge you may need to get through the day!
About this brand
Shannon's Best Buds
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.