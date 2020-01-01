 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sunshine Haze Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Sunshine Haze Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Shift Cannabis

Write a review
Shift Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Sunshine Haze Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Citrus Sunshine Haze

Citrus Sunshine Haze

Citrus Sunshine Haze by Cereal Killer Genetics is, as they describe it, “sunshine in a bag.” It was created by crossing Super Lemon Haze and Kosher Tangie #2. This genetic combination yields three distinct phenotypes ranging from 75/25 sativa-dominant to an even 50/50 split. All phenotypes share a magnificent citrus aroma that runs the gamut from lemon and lime candy, orange, and tangerine with a hint of herbaceous spice. With its high THC content, Citrus Sunshine Haze is not for the unseasoned consumer. This strain is a quality option when looking to combat depression, laziness, and mild pain while remaining upbeat.  

About this brand

Shift Cannabis Logo
Dedicated to fueling your freedom to explore, we create products built for your next adventure.