Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.

Effects

Show all

121 people reported 812 effects
Happy 56%
Euphoric 49%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 35%
Stress 30%
Depression 26%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 22%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 4%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 1%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

179

Lineage

First strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Kosher Tangie
Strain child
Citrus Sunshine Haze
child

