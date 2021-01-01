 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dutch Treat Haze
Hybrid

Dutch Treat Haze

by SILVER STEM

SILVER STEM Cannabis Flower Dutch Treat Haze

Dutch Treat Haze

Dutch Treat Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Two superstars from the Dutch cannabis scene mingle together to rejuvenate genetics from decades passed into an intriguing hybrid that gained popularity in Colorado’s medical market for being both potent and flavorful. Dutch Treat Haze has a complex but undoubtable Haze aroma of pungent earthy tones from Super Silver Haze with the influence of Dutch Treat’s crisp, fruity, and floral flavors to create a captivating sativa-dominant hybrid. Its heady sativa effects are felt almost immediately with an energetic burst of creativity and sociability that uplift your mood and stimulate the appetite

