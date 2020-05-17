Ascend Tablets 100mg 40-count
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Enjoy a full night’s sleep, naturally, with these Simply Crafted CBD + melatonin softgels. Easy to swallow, each natural sleep aid capsule contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. Lab-tested and made in the USA, our formula is crafted from the finest raw, organic and cold-pressed CBD to relax the body and mind, combined with melatonin for a healthy and restful sleep. This natural sleep remedy leverages our proprietary water-soluble nano emulsion technology, making it an effective solution. Fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed with this organic CBD and melatonin supplement. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 17th, 2020
Perfect for better sleep
on May 15th, 2020
Really happy with these
on May 12th, 2020
I couldn’t ask for a better sleep pill. It works great and it’s all natural. Really cool