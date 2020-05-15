Kaviar Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$31.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
🌞Daytime Blend 🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This uplifting and energetic blend includes 3,000MG of pure hemp CBD with extracts of: Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense. Made with solvent-free MCT oil derived from organic coconuts. Amongst many benefits, the essential oils in this blend each contain constituents known to provide focused and uplifting experience.Available in 300mg,1500mg & 3000mg CBD Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 15th, 2020
Instant energy 🤩
on May 12th, 2020
Super potent and fast acting
on May 11th, 2020
I use this every morning and it’s seriously replaced coffee for me. It’s so energizing !