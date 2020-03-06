 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Critical Kush - Organic Flower Cured With Terpenes

by Simply Crafted CBD

LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES We 100% guarantee our CBD flower to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our organic High CBD Flower is known for its instant effects and terpene rich taste. The heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile allows faster absorption by the body and provides instant improvement in mood, stress, and focus. ● Organically grown with subtle tones of spice and a rich aroma ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers ● Contain 17% CBD and less than 1% THC Critical Kush: NIGHTTIME - features earthy, woody and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Grown in the USA

FargoForever

I always love some good kush, and this does not disappoint!!

Woodlandgirl

I got one of each of these 1/8 jars. They’re amazing!!

Critical Kush

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders