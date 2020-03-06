BradLewis
on March 6th, 2020
Dank little buds for sure
LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES We 100% guarantee our CBD flower to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our organic High CBD Flower is known for its instant effects and terpene rich taste. The heavy cannabinoid and terpene profile allows faster absorption by the body and provides instant improvement in mood, stress, and focus. ● Organically grown with subtle tones of spice and a rich aroma ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Grown without any pesticides, chemical sprays, or synthetic fertilizers ● Contain 17% CBD and less than 1% THC Critical Kush: NIGHTTIME - features earthy, woody and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Grown in the USA
on March 6th, 2020
on March 1st, 2020
I always love some good kush, and this does not disappoint!!
on February 29th, 2020
I got one of each of these 1/8 jars. They’re amazing!!
Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.