Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that provides instant soothing and calming affects. The high purity and cold-pressed terpenes offer a subtle cannabis flavor. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery. Its ease of use and instant affects makes it the perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and to relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● NO GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 100% Natural ● 0% THC In addition to our pure CBD cartridge, we also have cartridges available infused with 3% of the following cannabis terpenes: Ancient Lime: DAYTIME - features vibrant, sweet and citrus notes combined with uplifting properties to deliver a sativa-like, energizing effect. Cookies: ANYTIME - features sweet, chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect. OG Kush: ANYTIME - features skunky, citrus notes combined with soothing properties for a hybrid-like euphoric effect Critical Kush: NIGHTTIME - features earthy, woody and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Zkittlez: NIGHTTIME - features fruity, berry and grape notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on April 27th, 2020
Awesome cart!!
on April 25th, 2020
Very nice little cartrisge
on April 24th, 2020
Love this little guy lol it’s straight gas
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.