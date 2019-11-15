Ladypriscilla
on November 15th, 2019
Hits very nice and has lasted a very long time. Good cartridge all around
Sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that gives soothing and calming results faster than before. Our CBD cartridges come in 3 different flavors - Honeydew, Banana and Pure. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle and tropical scent to it. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for microdose servings using any standard vape battery. The perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and helps you relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● Ideal for medium vaping sessions Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on November 15th, 2019
on November 7th, 2019
Simply amazing!
on November 7th, 2019
I bought a honeydew cart from them. It’s got a nice mild flavor. Very enjoyable