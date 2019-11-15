 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Simply Crafted CBD Vape Cartridge

Simply Crafted CBD Vape Cartridge

by Simply Crafted CBD

Simply Crafted CBD Concentrates Solvent Simply Crafted CBD Vape Cartridge
Simply Crafted CBD Concentrates Solvent Simply Crafted CBD Vape Cartridge
Simply Crafted CBD Concentrates Solvent Simply Crafted CBD Vape Cartridge

$40.00MSRP

Sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that gives soothing and calming results faster than before. Our CBD cartridges come in 3 different flavors - Honeydew, Banana and Pure. The high purity and refined quality of the cartridge offers a subtle and tropical scent to it. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for microdose servings using any standard vape battery. The perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and helps you relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● Ideal for medium vaping sessions Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

Ladypriscilla

Hits very nice and has lasted a very long time. Good cartridge all around

Purplehays91

I bought a honeydew cart from them. It’s got a nice mild flavor. Very enjoyable

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping