Medicinal74
on August 29th, 2019
This is definitely the best strain I have ever tried. Lasts quite a while. Helped with pain/stress/anxiety...you name it.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a unique hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. Dream Lotus possesses hashy-spice and sweet herbal notes that can be detected on the exhale. This strains distinct lineage, lends itself to calming, uplifting effects.
on August 29th, 2019
This is definitely the best strain I have ever tried. Lasts quite a while. Helped with pain/stress/anxiety...you name it.
Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. This rendition combines a Santa Cruz cut of Blue Dream with Bodhi’s Snow Lotus, resulting in a strain that maintains uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Hashy spice and sweet herbal notes can be detected on the exhale in a flavor that ushers in blissful effects perfect for stress relief any time of the day.